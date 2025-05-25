ALTON — The City of Alton will honor the late James Killion Jr. on May 30, 2025, with a special celebration marking what would have been his 107th birthday. The event, taking place at James Killion Park in Alton, will begin at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new pavilion, hosted by the Riverbend Growth Association. Following the ceremony, Mayor Goins will present a proclamation officially declaring May 30 as James Killion Day.

Born in Alton in 1918, Killion was a pioneering figure in the community. He was the first African American hired by Laclede Steel, where he worked for 38 years before retiring in 1983. Killion’s educational background included attendance at the segregated Alton School System, Shurtleff College, and earning degrees from the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri.

Killion also served in the U.S. Army during World War II, becoming the first person of color from Alton to enlist. He participated in the D-Day invasion at Normandy and later served as a reservist during the Korean Conflict.

Beyond his military and professional accomplishments, Killion was an advocate for integration and community service. He played a key role in annexing the Oakwood Area into Alton’s city limits to provide access to essential services for its predominantly Black population. His community involvement extended to the Alton Human Relations Commission, the Dunbar PTA, the NAACP, and the Southwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging.

Killion was also dedicated to youth programs, serving as a Boy Scout leader, baseball coach, and junior high basketball referee. His faith was a central part of his life, reflected in his 28 years as a trustee for the Allen Chapel AME Church and his leadership roles within the congregation.

Members of the Killion family are expected to attend the May 30 event, which is open to the public. For more information, contact Sheila Goins, chairperson of the James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Commission, at sgoins@cityofaltonil.gov.

