

ALTON - During a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at James Killion Park, Alton Mayor David Goins declared May 30, 2025, as James Killion Day.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, community members gathered at the new bandshell at the park to dedicate the structure. Goins noted James Killion was a mentor and leader in Alton, and he was proud to dedicate the day to him.

“I recognize [today] as a day of youth mentorship throughout the city, and further encourage each citizen to take part in mentoring the youth to provide a fitting memorial to the life and legacy of James Killion, Jr.,” Goins said.

The program began with the ribbon-cutting, led by the Riverbend Growth Association, and an opening prayer by Rev. John Herring. Jocelyn Harris, a member of the James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee, welcomed the community to the park.

“We gather here in the heart of James Killion Park, a place that embodies the spirit of our community and the beauty of nature,” Harris said. “Today, we celebrate not just the dedication of this wonderful place, but the collective efforts of all who contribute to the transformation. This park is a testament to our committee, to enhance our environment for our current and future generations.”

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown acknowledged the community and the “beautiful Killion family” in attendance, including Killion’s three daughters.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sheila Goins, chairperson of the committee, shared a message from Lyndsey Younger, Alton Parks and Recreation director. Goins also thanked the Parks and Recreation Department, the mayor and the City Council for their support of the pavilion project. She noted the importance of the James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee as an advocate for the park and all who utilize it.

“James Killion was a beacon of hope and resilience in Alton,” said Sheila Goins. “This pavilion stands not only as a structure of beauty and utility, but as a testament to the enduring impact of a man who dedicated his life to advocating for change and justice in our community.”

A few community members, including Mayor Goins and Alderwoman Brown, shared memories of James Killion Park and Killion himself. Killion was the first Black person hired by Laclede Steel, where he worked for 38 years. He was the first person of color from Alton to enlist in the U.S. Army during World War II, and he participated in the D-Day invasions in Normandy. Back in Alton, Killion became known for mentoring the youth, serving as a leader in his church, a coach, and an advocate for kids and Alton’s Black community.

As the ceremony concluded, Killion’s daughter, Carol Killion Hudson, expressed her appreciation for the committee, the city, and the continued legacy of her father. She voiced her hope that the park will continue to be a place for kids and Alton citizens to enjoy for generations to come.

“I know Daddy is looking down right now and smiling,” Hudson added. “He's got this great big old smile on his face, and he is so happy, and we are so happy.”

More like this: