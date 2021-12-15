New Owners of Sangamon Reclaimed Hit the Ground Running for the Holiday Rush By Gemma Long

SPRINGFIELD - In August, Sangamon Reclaimed in Springfield was purchased by the Harwood family. Launched in 2014 by Springfield firefighter and Air Force Veteran, Brian Frieze.

Sangamon Reclaimed is an Illinois Artisan, part of Illinois Made community, by Enjoy Illinois, the state’s tourism office. The business is a multi-award-winning company, the recipient of:

· Springfield Business Journal 15 Under Fifteen

· Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support certificate

· The Illinois Department of Veterans Illinois Veterans Business and Appreciation Award for Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2017

· Local First Springfield Emerging & Energized Award

· Best Use of Recycled Materials category in the Sustainable Springfield

· Outstanding Leadership in Sustainability 2016 Awards

· UIS Good as Gold Business Honor Roll (multiple)

Sangamon Reclaimed believes in honoring our past and preserving it for future generations to come. All of the wood used in their products has been reclaimed from barns across the Midwest and transformed into an heirloom-quality piece by their team of craftsmen in-house. Their craftsmen consist of several firefighters and U.S. military veterans who meticulously dismantle these barns, which have stood as a sign of progress and livelihood for families in rural America for over 100 years. The craftsmen then take special care to clean and prepare the wood while retaining the strength and beauty that gives it the unique appeal that cannot be imitated.

In addition to handcrafted heirloom-quality furniture, Sangamon Reclaimed is Springfield’s number one source for charcuterie boards, live edge shelving, and reclaimed barn wood American flags.

“As soon as we took over the business, we turned our focus to large residential and commercial projects as well as small gifts for the holidays,” said co-owner, Amanda Compton.

Along with fellow local independent businesses across the state, Amanda encourages folks to look local before purchasing online or at a big box store.

“We recently moved closer to downtown Springfield, where the holiday walks are taking place, and where there are lots of opportunities to shop local this season. We would love to serve all customers from Central Illinois, whether they want a charcuterie board for the holidays or need help with a larger project,” said Amanda.

“We are here for any custom orders, large or small, and last-minute gifts. Our team will be on hand to discuss any projects customers have planned for the new year also,” said Amanda.

The move to the larger facility on Clear Lake Drive means that the business can grow to accommodate the continued demand for large commercial and residential projects.

“We’ve done a lot of dining tables, bar tops, and the ever-so-popular live edge pieces in both homes and commercial properties, lately,” said Amanda.

Amanda said the move of Sangamon Reclaimed to Clear Lake Drive also means it can now grow the team.

“We are always looking for people with enthusiasm and skills to fulfill our mission to design and build heirloom-quality furniture for future generations. We will need to expand our team to keep up with demand and add on to existing services. We are already planning a big announcement in spring,” said Amanda.

Sangamon Reclaimed is located at 2130 E. Clearlake Ave in Springfield. The showroom is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 am to 5 pm, and on Saturdays, once a month including, the last big shopping day before Christmas, Saturday, December 18.

For more information about Sangamon Reclaimed, visit sangamonreclaimed.com. You can also purchase, in three sizes, a Flag for Heroes online.

To browse projects and for the latest news from the team, find them on Facebook or @sangamon_reclaimed on Instagram.

This story originally ran in the Dec 2021 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, which is distributed free each month to 11 IL counties. Find out more at The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine

