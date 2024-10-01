ALTON — The Alton Police Department has welcomed three new officers to its ranks. Jacob Fedderke, Austin Carrico, and Terrence Stokes took their official oath of office at a ceremony held at the department.

Chief Ford introduced the new officers, who are set to attend the Illinois State Police Academy starting next week.

"We’re excited to see them grow in their service to our community and look forward to their contributions in keeping Alton safe," Ford said.

The new officers will begin their training shortly, marking the next step in their careers.

The community is encouraged to join the department in welcoming Fedderke, Carrico, and Stokes to the team.

