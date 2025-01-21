ALTON - The Alton Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks following their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy. Jacob Fedderke and Terrence Stokes completed their training at the academy and will now undergo additional training in the department's Patrol Division.

The graduation ceremony was held recently, where Captain McCray and Sergeant Espinoza represented the department to congratulate the new officers on their achievements.

“We are proud to see them take this significant step in their careers,” said the Alton Police in a statement.

Fedderke and Stokes will spend the next several weeks training under the supervision of a Field Training Officer, a crucial period that will prepare them for their roles in the Alton community.

The department expressed enthusiasm for their contributions as the two begin service.

The addition of these officers reflects the department's ongoing commitment to enhancing public safety and community engagement.

