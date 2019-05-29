PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - The Mississippi River levels crest numbers came out Wednesday afternoon and the National Weather Service has raised them to 39.3 feet on Tuesday of next week. This number is only 3.5 feet less than the record crest mark of 42.7 feet in 1993.

The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau was evacuating Wednesday afternoon in rapid fashion. Mississippi River levels at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam stood at 35.4 feet at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Illinois Emergency Management requested select volunteers to fill sandbags at 10 a.m. on May 30 in Alton. Staging will be at the old lumber yard located at No. 1 Henry Street in Alton. The general public will not be needed yet at this point for the sandbagging efforts. If the general public is needed, a call will be released, emergency management officials said.

A massive wall was constructed in Downtown Alton on Wednesday. It is the largest anyone has seen in downtown.



Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the flood wall will go across Piasa and be headed toward the amphitheater.

“We are holding our own,” he said despite the severe adversity of the upcoming flood. “We don’t want to get hit from the backside with the flood. We are trying some new things to alleviate the pressure.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Near Morrison’s, there is a concrete tube that looks like a sewer drain that has been placed over some of the manhole covers to alleviate pressure. So far, the device seems to be working and more will be utilized, the mayor said.

“We want to protect Downtown Alton,” the mayor said. “The public safety and preservation of the community are first. We want to make sure people stay safe. We have a big business in Downtown Alton and we are trying to protect these small businesses.”

Barnhart said some of the city’s advances to alleviate water pressure seem to be working with the heavy concrete culverts.

“We are using those and encapsulate the manholes and let water flow naturally within the culverts,” he said. “Right now we are busy constructing a flood wall down the alley and will continue across 67 to the corner parking lot of Broadway and Piasa.”

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold will be relied on if there are any emergency needs in downtown.

“This is a Public Works event in regard to most of the manpower and the planning,” he said. “This is a coordinated effort between all the departments and Public Works Director Bob Barnhart is leading the charge. We have a plan A in place and will be doing some sandbagging. Right now, we are not asking for the public’s help with sandbagging, we are relying on the Madison County Emergency Management to Coordinate that with volunteers. If that changes we will let the people know.”

“This is a very dynamic situation,” Sebold said. “We always plan for the worst and we will try to do our best.”

More like this: