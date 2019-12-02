A new non-profit organization was officially launched in Alton last week. The Faithful Family Project was started by a group of friends who wanted to bring more marriage and parenting enrichment to the Riverbend area. The founding members include Melissa Bland, Sarah Cordes, Eva Marie Haine, Ann Pulido, Christy Schaper, and Alice Stirton. Their mission is to host inspiring and classy events that feature speakers and discussions on topics like how to improve marital communication, build a family culture, and regulate technology use in your home.

The Faithful Family Project is an ecumenical Christian organization, bringing together couples and parents who share similar values and who want to enrich their relationships and family life. It also provides a community in which to exchange ideas and seek advice. They plan on hosting several events per year, partnering with local businesses, churches, and restaurants to offer delightful and memorable gatherings. While the organization is explicitly Christian, their events, especially ones that do not have a religious theme, are open to non-Christians.

As their official launch, the organization hosted a Mothers’ Coffee on Saturday November 23rd at LuciAnna’s Pastries. The theme of the event was “Making Spirits Bright,” focusing on the upcoming holidays and how to celebrate with intentionality and joy, rather than stress and busyness. Over twenty women gathered for delicious pastries, coffee and tea, and were guided in a discussion of several reading selections meant to spark ideas and inspire reflection. Every woman who attended received a beautiful angel ornament, handmade in Haiti and purchased from the ESPWA Collective, a charitable pop-up boutique run by Natalie Runyon who was in attendance. They also raffled off two Christmas and Advent-themed books.

One attendee, Sarah Eyers of Brighton, said of the event, “This was such an inspirational and lovely event. It really set the tone for the sacredness of Christmas—engaging my thoughts on how I want to usher in the season with traditions, setting the tone spiritually, and creating those precious moments with my family. I am so honored I am able to be part of such an enriching and inspiring project as Faithful Family. I have so much to learn from these women.”

Ola Snyder of Godfrey described the event as giving her a “strong sense of camaraderie” and that it “felt comforting, as well as empowering.” She goes on to say, “It gave me food for thought for days to come. I’m very grateful to the organizers for birthing the idea for something like this and following through on their calling to bring it to fruition. I know many hearts will be touched, families strengthened, and character traits molded as a result of this thoughtful endeavor.”

Their next event will be a Couples’ Date Night in early March, featuring the hosts of the internationally popular Messy Family Podcast. For more information about the organization and to stay tuned for future events, you can visit their website www.faithfulfamilyproject.org and sign up for their newsletter, or contact info@faithfulfamilyproject.org. You can also find them on Facebook.

