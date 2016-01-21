EDWARDSVILLE – Accomplished injury attorneys Troy Walton, Steve Telken and Ron Foster are pleased to announce the new name of their law firm, Walton Telken Foster, LLC.

The firm, originally named Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC, has been representing victims of serious injuries in Illinois and Missouri since 2009. Original member Paul Schoen recently left the firm and will operate his own law firm in Belleville, IL. “Paul is our friend and we wish him well,” said member Steve Telken.

In addition to Troy Walton, Steve Telken and Ron Foster, the firm employs attorney Micah Summers and attorney Michael Marker remains of-counsel.

Walton Telken Foster, LLC is based in Edwardsville, IL. “While our practice is concentrated in Madison County, St. Clair County, and the Metro-St. Louis area, we also regularly handle cases throughout Illinois and Missouri,” said Ron Foster. “A significant portion of our business comes from word-of-mouth recommendations from current and former clients, as well as other attorneys who often refer us their most complex injury cases. Our clients, and other attorneys, know that we have the knowledge and experience necessary to successfully handle their cases,” Walton said. The firm’s members have recovered millions of dollars on behalf of clients in product liability, trucking and auto accident cases, medical malpractice, premises liability, workers’ compensation, and other types of injury cases

In addition to handling individual injury and wrongful death cases, Walton Telken Foster is taking a leading role in managing and handling complex mass torts cases. They are currently co-lead counsel on hundreds of cancer cases from radiation exposure near Coldwater Creek (North St. Louis County, MO), co-lead counsel on hundreds of Syngenta corn cases on behalf of Illinois farmers, and co-counsel on thousands of claims on behalf of St. Clair County, Illinois residents for exposure to PCBs/dioxins.

“We are excited about the evolution and future of Walton Telken Foster, LLC. We are proud of the legal representation we have provided, and the compensation we have recovered, for our clients over the years. This firm is comprised of a dynamic and aggressive group of lawyers who will continue to work hard on behalf of those injured or killed by the negligence or recklessness of others,” said Telken.

“As members of this community, we look forward to continuing to grow our firm and representing our clients throughout the region. As always, we will review potential clients’ cases for free and we never get paid until we recover for our clients,” said Walton.

Walton Telken Foster can be reached at 618-307-9880 or toll free at 844-836-3535 or online at www.waltontelken.com.

