The community of Fosterburg has a rich history, chartered in 1837, it served as a hub of agriculture, and

commerce to the region. To ensure that its past is not forgotten the Foster Township Board purchased the lot

where Stahl’s Store, the last remaining grocery store, stood for many years. The museum was designed to be

reminiscent of that store. The building is now complete, and the volunteers Museum Committee is in the

process of creating displays that will depict the township’s history including agriculture, schools, the 1948

tornado, fire department, water district, churches, coal mines, families, and military veterans. Township

Supervisor, Robert Gvillo stated that the Committee plans to have the Museum’s grand opening on September

14, 2019, during Madison County’s History week.

The Museum Committee is asking the township’s residents for donations of photographs, artifacts,

memorabilia, and documents that relate to the history of Fosterburg and Foster Township. The size of the

Museum is relatively small, and storage is limited, so the volunteer staff may not be able to accept all items.

The Museum, located at 4810 Fosterburg Road, will be open for donations from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. on

Wednesday July 31, August 7, and 14; also, on Saturday August 3, 10, and 17. For information regarding the

Museum, please contact the Township Hall at 259-0726.

Photo:

The new Foster Township History Museum at 4810 Fosterburg Road was designed to