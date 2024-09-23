CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player in central Illinois might be feeling like a million bucks after winning the top prize on an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Fas Mart, located at the Marathon gas station at 3801 South 6th Street in Springfield.

The lucky player won the top prize on a $10 Gold Multiplier Instant Ticket, which only launched earlier this month.

This is also a big win for the retailer that sold the winning ticket, as the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For Fas Mart in Springfield, that means a $10,000 bonus.

So far this year, more than 45.8 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold, netting players over $1.1 billion in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prize.

