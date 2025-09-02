CARROLLTON — A new military display honoring Sergeant First Class William “Bill” Howland is now featured at the Greene County Historical Society museum, coinciding with the upcoming Greene County Days celebration on Sept. 5 and 6, 2025.

Howland, an infantry soldier from Mozier in Calhoun County, served during the Korean War after being deployed to Japan.

When the conflict began on June 25, 1950, he was sent to fight along the 38th parallel in central Korea. His service earned him numerous medals, including the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart, both awarded on March 9, 1953, and authorized by the President of the United States.

The Bronze Star, the fourth-highest individual award for valor in the U.S. Armed Forces, recognized Howland for “heroism in ground combat.”

The Purple Heart was awarded “for wounds received in action” on Sept. 23, 1950. These medals, along with other patches and honors, are displayed in a dedicated wall case at the museum.

The exhibit was designed by the Historical Society’s fashion curator, Dottie Day, with assistance from Society President John Langer. The display features Howland’s dress Army uniform presented on a uniformed mannequin, aiming to vividly represent his military achievements.

Howland, who died on Feb. 23, 2023, at age 92, was remembered locally as a quiet man who worked alongside teammate “Bud” Brinker at the Greene County Service Company after returning from military service. He was born April 21, 1930, in Kampsville, and married Barbara Baker in 1951. The couple celebrated 71 years of marriage.

The Greene County Historical Society museum is located on the northwest corner of the Carrollton Public Square and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The all-volunteer staff invites visitors to explore the new display and other county artifacts during Greene County Days. Admission to the museum is free.

