COLLINSVILLE - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has been hired by JCH Collinsville, LLC, to build a 12,000-square-foot medical office building at 1215 Vandalia Street in Collinsville. A groundbreaking ceremony held in September at the site officially kicked-off construction of the Central Collinsville Health Center for Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF).

SIHF is expected to occupy the space upon completion in March 2017. The health center will include three physician providers, a behavioral health provider and a dental provider. The building is conveniently located on IL-159 next to Cedarhurst Assisted Living.

“The new Central Collinsville Health Center continues SIHF’s mission to bring healthcare directly to the patients who need it most,” said Larry McCulley, president & CEO of SIHF. “Through this relationship with IMPACT Strategies and our other partners, we can ensure the residents of Collinsville will have easy access to comprehensive, integrated care once the center is complete.”

Working in collaboration with IMPACT Strategies on the Central Collinsville Health Center project are Paul Sabal of Bates Architecture of St. Louis, Missouri, Braddock Architectural Services of O’Fallon, Illinois, and Netemeyer Engineering Associates of Aviston, Illinois.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

