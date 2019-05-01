ALTON - The new Mac’s in Downtown Alton sign was positioned in place Wednesday afternoon.

Sitting close to the sign installation as a prominent spectator was none other than Mac Lenhardt himself.

Mac Lenhardt had a big smile on his face as he watched sign go into place.

“We are trying to draw attention to the Kentucky Derby Party,” Mac said with the installation this week. It would have been up earlier in the week if it wasn’t for the weather. I am really happy with it; it is a beautiful sign, even better than I thought it would be.”

Mac said he is excited about his expansion into a neighboring building and believes that will only enhance his business as summer comes closer.

Garrett Russell of Demond Signs said the new sign will have Smart RGB LED pods. Mac's has his big Kentucky Derby Party all day and night Saturday at his location.

Russell explained the lights on the sign: “They will chase each other down the arrow and be able to control speed and color from a Smartphone.”

The lights should be shining by Wednesday night in front of Mac's.

