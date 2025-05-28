ST. LOUIS - Today, St. Louis City's Board of Aldermen will introduce two bills to support residents who were displaced or whose homes were severely damaged by recent storms.

The scope of an existing ordinance, which established the City’s Impacted Tenants Fund in 2024, will be expanded to include tenants displaced by natural disasters. The original legislation made funds available to tenants forced to relocate due to condemnation for occupancy as a result of landlords’ failure to comply with code requirements.

The Impacted Tenants Fund was initially funded with $100,000.00 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and financed annually using a portion of the fines collected for municipal building code violations.

“We passed the original bill knowing that displacement causes profound hardship for individuals and families. Recognizing that the recovery and rebuilding process will extend over months and years, it is essential for the City to proactively support tenants in their search for new housing,” said 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and sponsor of Board Bill 23. “We must ensure that those affected are not left behind and that their dignity and well-being are prioritized throughout this challenging journey.”

Estimates suggest currently available funds could help 100 tenants relocate within the city. The City is actively exploring additional funds for the program to help more residents find housing after the May 16th tornado.

The Board will also take up legislation to adjust the assessed value of residential properties rendered uninhabitable by natural disasters. Once passed, the measure would allow the City to adjust the assessed value of residential properties in proportion to the amount of time the property was occupied during the year a disaster took place. For example, if a property was assessed at $50,000 and it was not inhabitable for half of the year due to the tornado damage, it would be assessed at $25,000 instead of $50,000. The tax rate on the property would remain unchanged.

“Recovering from the damage these storms caused won’t happen overnight and we need to think holistically about how we’re going to provide relief over a sustained period of time that will help residents in North City bounce back,” said 13th Ward Alderwoman Pam Boyd and sponsor of Board Bill 24.

Property owners will need to submit a claim for destroyed property to the Assessor to receive this reduction in value. Forms for this purpose will be made available by the Assessor’s Office. Assessed values will be reevaluated at a future date once the property has been restored and passes an occupancy inspection.

Board of Aldermen President Megan E. Green, in consultation with the Mayor’s Office, has called special sessions this week to expedite the passage of these bills.

“Every hour of every day counts in this recovery effort. Getting these laws on the books is one way to provide financial relief as the City waits on FEMA assistance and community organizations continue to provide immediate aid. From a policy perspective, we recognize this is a starting point and members of the Board are actively discussing how to leverage Rams Settlement funds, the City’s Tornado Relief Fund, and additional sources of funding to help residents throughout each phase of the recovery process” said President Megan Green.

The Board of Aldermen will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27th and Wednesday, May 28th to discuss Board Bills 23 and 24. Additionally, the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee has scheduled a public hearing on May 27th at 1:00 p.m. to discuss both bills ahead of the Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, May 29th.

