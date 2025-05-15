ROXANA – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement following the recent complaint from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency against the operators of the Roxana Landfill:

“As a result of countless conversations with community leaders and residents, I introduced and passed legislation last year that directly addresses many of the issues now highlighted in the Attorney General’s recent complaint against the Roxana Landfill,” said Senator Erica Harriss. “These newly enacted laws were driven by my commitment to constituent services and by the tireless advocacy of local leaders and community stakeholders who have long pushed for cleaner neighborhoods and safer, healthier communities. I’m grateful to the Attorney General’s Office for taking action and treating these complaints with the seriousness they deserve. This is a big step forward, and I will continue working on legislative solutions that positively impact our communities.”

New laws passed by Senator Erica Harriss during the 103rd General Assembly that address trash-related concerns include Senate Bill 3566 and House Bill 4848.

