LITCHFIELD - A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Illinois. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.

Residents of Eagle Ridge can enjoy an active lifestyle available at popular Lake Lou Yaeger, including boating, fishing, swimming, water skiing, beach activities, picnicking, and playgrounds, as well as hiking, biking, birdwatching, and relaxing at the 266-acre Shoal Creek Nature Conservation Area located on the lake. Several golf courses and wineries are located nearby, and all the retail and hospitality conveniences of Litchfield (pop. 7,000) are just four miles away.

Eagle Ridge is being developed by the City of Litchfield, which also owns the 1,400-acre Lake Lou Yaeger and leases all residential homesites along its 5.5 miles of shoreline. More than 140 custom homes have been built on the lake since it opened in 1966. The city is now accepting bids for leases on available lots at Eagle Ridge.

“Our proximity to the St. Louis metropolitan area, coupled with our genuine lake living lifestyle and variety of outdoor amenities, has made Lake Lou Yaeger a favorite of St. Louis families for more than a generation,” said Tonya Flannery, Litchfield City Administrator. “Eagle Ridge is one of the last undeveloped areas at the lake for new homes, and we are very excited to offer more people the opportunity to design and build their own new home and begin making their own memories here.”

All Eagle Ridge lots come with an initial 60-year lease with recurring 60-year lease extensions. Suggested lease bids range from $50,000 - $175,000 depending on lot location.

Once a lot is leased, the resident may choose their own architect and contractor to design and construct their new home. Unlike a traditional developer, there are no model homes to choose from or required contractors to use. While the development does have certain covenants regarding the size, function, and design of homes, new residents have great flexibility in creating the home of their dreams that fits their individual needs and lifestyles.

Site preparations including roads and utility infrastructure at Eagle Ridge have been completed. Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., provided engineering, planning, permitting, surveying, design, and construction administration for the project. Brewster Companies, Inc., of Maryville was the general contractor.

More information about Eagle Ridge can be found at www.cityoflitchfieldil.com/345/Eagle-Ridge-Subdivision. For more information on leasing or to submit a bid, contact Litchfield City Administrator Tonya Flannery at CityAdmin@cityoflitchfieldil.com or 217-324-8151.

