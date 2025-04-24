EAST ALTON - Wood River Township recently installed a new bathroom facility at Kutter Park in East Alton. The township continued to enhance the amenities at the location after multiple pickleball courts were added in recent months.

The concrete bathroom building, constructed off-site, was transported in two halves by a diesel tow and then lifted by crane onto a prepared foundation.

The bathroom project aims to provide restroom access for pickleball players, children, and other park visitors. Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock said the planning process for the new bathroom has spanned several years.

“It has been a long time in coming, planning for about five years when we added six pickleball courts out here and another three courts on the north end about two years ago,” Babcock said.

Babcock praised Stutz Excavating for their work and noted the township’s acquisition of the concrete building.

Funding for the project includes Metro East Park and Recreational grants, which covered 40 percent of the costs.

Babcock emphasized the township’s efforts to manage taxpayer funds efficiently and that has also led to being able to add the new bathroom facility.

"We run an efficient park system and government operations here, operating with a surplus," he said.

