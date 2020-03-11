ALTON - Key Largo Tan, a new salon is opening up in East Alton on March 28.

Owner Josh Jordan is expanding from his original Granite City location to open another, this one with an even wider array of offerings.

“We have tanning, spray tanning, custom spray tanning, hair, hair extensions and eyelash extensions. Soon we will also have pedicures, manicures and massage therapy,” said Jordan.

The choice of expansion came as a natural progression from having so many customers coming in from East Alton and surrounding areas to the Granite City location. Now Jordan is able to offer even more to his customers.

“I’ve been wanting to expand for a few years now but couldn’t find a good location. When I came across Eastgate Plaza, I felt a breath of life and knew in my heart that it was meant to be,” said Jordan.

The huge variety of offerings is what sets Key Largo Tan apart from other businesses in the area. They are a one-stop-shop for many beauty needs.

“When I started working on doing this store, I wanted to make sure we built a place nobody else had. A place somebody could go and treat themself and I think that’s exactly what we did. To my knowledge, there isn’t anyone place somebody can go to get all of the services we provide under one roof,” said Jordan.

Being a business owner is something that came naturally to Jordan from a young age. It is evident with the success of his growing business, that his dreams of owning a business as a kid grew into exactly what he had hoped for.

“When I was a kid, my best friend's dad owned a company. I would always help him out and work as much as I could with him to make a few dollars and learn how he became successful. I used to sell gum at school and on the bus when I was a kid. Owning my own business is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Jordan.

The East Alton location of Key Largo Tan opens March 28 in Alton at Eastgate Plaza. Jordan has big things planned for grand opening day, including free tan and spray tan giveaways! The pre-existing Granite City location is located at 3465 Nameoki Road.

To find out more visit their website https://www.keylargotan.com or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ keylargotan/

