



JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County has a new acting treasurer while an investigation concerning missing taxpayer funds continues into the county’s former treasurer.

Jersey County Board members this month officially announced a vacancy in the Treasurer’s office after accepting the resignation of former treasurer Katie Abbey at last month’s board meeting.

In Abbey’s absence, Chief Deputy Treasurer Becca Strang has been appointed to fill the vacancy and serve as acting treasurer. Strang has already been carrying out the office’s duties for months after Abbey took a “personal” leave of absence starting in October of 2024. Strang has been running the office with the help of former Treasurer Gilbert Ashlock, who now serves as a consultant.

Strang’s appointment was recommended to the County Board by the Jersey County Republican Central Committee. Strang will serve as County Treasurer for the remainder of Abbey’s term, which expires in November of 2026.

County Board Chairman Gary Krueger previously confirmed the investigation into Abbey’s alleged mishandling of taxpayer funds, which is being handled by the Illinois State Police to avoid conflicts of interest, is still ongoing. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for updates as they become available.

