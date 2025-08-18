ELSAH – Principia College is pleased to announce Dr. Meggan Madden as Interim College President. Dr. Madden served as Dean of Academics at Principia College from 2019 to 2025. A distinguished academic leader, Dr. Madden brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education, with a focus on international education, student success, and academic excellence.

“Dr. Madden brings remarkable competence and institutional continuity that will propel Principia College’s progress,” said Principia Chief Executive Barbara Blackwell. “Her deep ties to Principia—as an alum, scholar, and leader—inform her vision for a vibrant and forward-looking academic community. Her leadership reflects a dedication to honoring Principia’s long tradition of academic excellence, preparing students to be creative, collaborative thinkers and doers who thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Dr. Madden earned her BA from Principia College before completing her master’s and PhD in higher education and comparative, international, and development education at the University of Toronto. Her scholarship explores the intersection of global higher education policy and student experience, with an emphasis on access, equity, and quality assurance. She has held administrative and faculty positions at several leading institutions, including Arizona State University, George Washington University, and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

“I’m honored to lead Principia College forward, building on the remarkable collaborative work that we have accomplished with the faculty during the past several years to set a new academic vision and reimagine the curriculum into five interdisciplinary Academic Centers that will launch this fall,” Dr. Madden said. “As an alumna, Principia College holds a special place in my heart. It is an honor to lead this institution and the dynamic faculty and staff whose dedication to student success is unparallelled.”

Dr. Madden’s deep ties to Principia—as an alum, scholar, and leader—inform her vision for a vibrant and forward-looking College community. “Our innovative Academic Centers provide educational offerings that distinguish our program in today’s competitive higher education landscape,” Dr. Madden said. “I’m excited to introduce more students to the exceptional opportunities available on our beautiful, expansive campus.”

About Principia College

Principia College is an award-winning liberal arts college in Elsah, Illinois. The picturesque campus sits on 2,600-acres along the bluffs of the Mississippi River, with students from around the globe and a variety of faith backgrounds. Founded on Christian Science principles, Principia College creates a collaborative and inclusive community where everyone feels a sense of belonging and sees each other as infinitely capable. Principia College’s globally focused curriculum honors diverse perspectives and develops creative changemakers. In-depth study meets real-world experience through study abroad programs, internships, capstone projects, and a robust slate of student activities, including a world- renowned mediation team, top-ranked solar car team, national champion rugby club, and the nation’s oldest student-run public affairs conference. Follow Principia College on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Learn more and take a tour in person or virtually: https://www.principiacollege.edu/admissions/visit.

