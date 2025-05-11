RIVERBEND - Local community members, nonprofits and businesses have new opportunities to receive training in Mental Health First Aid.

The Community Mental Health First Aid Collaborative, founded by Kristina and Isaac Sandidge, will provide discounted or free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training to Riverbend residents. Businesses or nonprofits can send their staff members to the trainings while providing free seats for community members. Isaac Sandidge explained that MHFA is an important skill for anybody to learn.

“Statistically, you’re far more likely to encounter somebody experiencing a panic attack than you are someone experiencing cardiac arrest. You’re more likely to need the Mental Health First Aid skills than you are to need your CPR skills,” Sandidge said. “We want Mental Health First Aid to be just as common and just as accessible as CPR to the general population.”

MHFA teaches people how to recognize worsening mental health and substance use-related symptoms, ways to respond in a crisis, and how to connect people with resources and services for ongoing care. Isaac and Kristina Sandidge are MHFA instructors.

The Community Mental Health First Aid Collaborative, one of the earliest initiatives of its kind, will allow businesses and nonprofits to train their entire staffs in MHFA. Sandidge emphasized that these trainings will benefit both the organizations and the community.

“When folks aren’t feeling well, they’re calling off. It creates a workforce of support so that people can support each other there,” he said. “But it also gives us an opportunity to build a greater number of Mental Health First Aiders that are just out there wandering around in Walmarts and the grocery stores, the more folks that are equipped with the skills to recognize when someone might need some help and maybe feeling confident to reach out and provide support along the way.”

Additionally, Isaac and Kristina are looking for sponsorships so that members of the public can also sign up for the trainings free of charge. Isaac noted that a sponsor can cover the cost of an entire class, provide donuts for the day, or offer any level of support in between. MHFA Illinois will feature these sponsors on their social media pages, and he encouraged people to support these businesses and organizations if possible.

“If you have a chance to do business with any of them, do it,” Sandidge said. “They’re investing not just in their organization, but in our community at large. It really takes a village here to make an impact when it comes to supporting people that may be experiencing mental health challenges, and those are our champions that are doing that in our community.”

Sandidge added that the trainings will start in June, and there are virtual and in-person options. He hopes the local business community comes together to support the Community Mental Health First Aid Collaborative, as he believes MHFA skills can go a long way toward strengthening the region and its community members.



“I like it because it builds a better Riverbend community,” he said. “If you’re interested in making the overall community’s health better in the Riverbend, Mental Health First Aid is one cog in that wheel to be able to help move in that direction.”

If you are a business owner or nonprofit director who wants to know more about sponsoring MHFA trainings or signing up your staff members for a training, you can visit the official Community Mental Health First Aid Collaborative webpage or email info@mhfaillinois.org with any questions. If you are a community member who would like to sign up for MHFA training, visit MHFAIllinois.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

