

O'FALLON - A new pilot program utilizing the state’s public libraries to improve court access will offer guidance for Illinoisans struggling to navigate the legal system on their own. O'Fallon Public Library, which is in the 20th Judicial Court in St. Clair County, is part of the new statewide program and it was selected for this pilot program.

The goal of the pilot program is to help people without lawyers — who may have limited technology capabilities or transportation challenges — more easily access legal information and assistance at their local public library.

O'Fallon Library Director Ryan Johnson said there is training involved before O'Fallon Library will officially begin the assistance for individuals on court-related issues. He will have staff well-versed in various forms in the filing process and also there will be a Zoom court for people to respond to some court-related issues, among other new services.

"We are excited to be selected to be part of this pilot program for libraries," Johnson said.

Johnson said he thought the new service at the O'Fallon Library would definitely help those who had problems with travel to the courthouse.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ office partnered with the Illinois Supreme Court’s Commission on Access to Justice and The Chicago Bar Foundation to establish Court Access Library Centers in selected public libraries that offer space and dedicated equipment for residents without lawyers to appear in court remotely, obtain legal information and resources, and e-file and access court documents online.

“Our libraries have always served as a hub for learning and finding answers. Adding legal guidance as a supplement to the knowledge already available just makes sense,” Giannoulias said. “Bringing services directly to the people has been a top priority of my administration, and we will continue to find innovative ways to work toward that goal.”

Using a data-driven approach, 18 libraries across the state were selected for the pilot phase based on the volume of litigants without lawyers, geographic and/or transportation limitations to local courthouses, broadband internet access constraints and interest from public libraries in the area.

