SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has introduced a redesigned GettingAroundIllinois.com that provides continually updated information in a mobile-friendly format that’s more convenient for the motoring public in Illinois.

“We are very excited to provide this new-and-improved resource for travelers,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “GettingAroundIllinois.com is a great place to get important information – from winter road conditions to construction site locations to road or bridge closures – for any trip, any time of the year. The new mobile-friendly format will get travelers the information they need quickly and conveniently.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In keeping with the demands of today’s users, the new website includes the ability to identify and zoom in to your location, travel route or destination, whereas the former site offered a static map that provided a broad view of a user’s overall location. Additionally, the new website is operated by a cloud-based system, creating a better opportunity to provide real-time information and reducing potential system downtime.

As construction season gets underway, work zone information throughout the state is accessible by selecting the map’s “road construction zone” layer to see where a work zone is located, how long it will be in place and what type of work is being done.

One of the more popular features of GettingAroundIllinois.com is the winter road conditions map, which averages more than 2 million visitors during snow-and-ice season and is regularly used by news media and shared widely on social media. The new map features an enhanced color scheme that better aligns with current map technology used by surrounding states, creating a more seamless travel experience for truckers and tourists, and is easier for color-blind individuals to discern.

GettingAroundIllinois.com debuted nearly 10 years ago and has experienced a tremendous growth in traffic. The site is a one-stop shop for visitors seeking traffic counts, gas station and hotel locations, weather radar and other travel-related information.

More like this: