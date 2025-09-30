MADISON COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the newly reconstructed interchange at Interstate 270 and Illinois 111 will open to traffic this afternoon, Sept. 30, weather permitting. The $25.1 million project was completed 20 days ahead of schedule, marking another major investment in the region’s transportation infrastructure.

The new, modern interchange, located in the heart of the warehouse district in Pontoon Beach and Edwardsville, features a diverging diamond design that improves traffic flow and enhances safety throughout the area.

Beginning this afternoon, all ramps and lanes will be fully reopened. While construction will continue off the road to complete the project, the timing of any future traffic restrictions will be announced in advance. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and remain alert for workers and equipment.

Funded by the Illinois Competitive Freight Program, the project began in late January and modernizes a key gateway into Pontoon Beach and Edwardsville, a vital transportation hub for the region and the broader Midwest.

The new design essentially routes vehicles to the opposite side of Illinois 111 and eliminates left turns across traffic entering and exiting I-270. Diverging diamonds have helped to cut the number of crashes in half in some locations.

With the opening of I-270/Illinois 111, there are now seven diverging-diamond interchanges in Illinois. The first opened in 2015 at I-57 and The Hill Avenue in Marion.

In addition to the interchange, another project along I-270 is the $525 million multiyear effort to replace the I-270 bridges over the Mississippi River, which Gov. JB Pritzker helped kick off in early 2023. With the completion of the south span, the midway point of the project was reached last year. The adjacent structure will be built over the next two years and is anticipated to open by the end of 2026, with miscellaneous work to be completed in mid-2027.

Other elements include expanding the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge from four to six lanes between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri. Also, a companion $35.4 million MoDOT project will reconstruct the Riverview Drive interchange just west of the bridge. More information is available at 270mrb.com.

Additionally, Rebuild Illinois is fueling multiple improvements throughout the Madison County area, including reconstructing the Illinois 162/157 intersection and milling and resurfacing Illinois 3 from Northgate Industrial Drive to the McKinley Bridge.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.

