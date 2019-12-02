GODFREY - Come hear favorite Christmas music with a New Horizon Band flare and enjoy twas the night before Christmas... read by our favorite Christmas character, Santa Claus. The New Horizons Band of Godfrey will present the 2019 Christmas Concert , December 15, 2019, 2:00 pm at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois.

The New Horizons Band (NHB) is made up of about 50 musicians over the age of 50. The full-sized band presents the finest in Big-Band sounds. NHB Godfrey is one of many across the United States that offer older citizens a chance to get back to playing their favorite instruments or learn a new skill. Persons over 50 years of age are welcomed to band practice Monday nights at 5:00 pm at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus.

Since its inception in 1998, the NHB has been under the direction of Stanley Chytil and performs local concerts at least four times a year. New Horizons Band regularly welcomes veterans home from Honor Flights at the St. Louis airport, plays music at municipal events and has traveled internationally.

Admission is $5.00 per person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Doors will open 1 hour before the performance. A limited menu with many desserts and a cash bar will be available.

