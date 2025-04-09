GODFREY – The New Horizons Band of Godfrey presents Sounds of Spring on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the McNicholas Club (Godfrey KC Hall).

Be prepared to mambo, tango, polka and waltz at the upcoming spring concert under the direction of Stanley Chytil on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the McNicholas Club. The band will play some new and familiar hits and encourages everyone to tap their feet on the dance floor. Doors open one hour before the concert starts.

Admission is $15 per person, children 12 and under are FREE. The McNicholas Club is located at 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. A limited menu with many desserts and a cash bar will be available.

The band currently consists of 40 adult musicians. This full-sized band presents the finest in Big-Band sounds. The New Horizons Band of Godfrey is a member of New Horizons International Music Association (NHIMA) and is one of many such bands across the United States that offer older citizens a chance to get back playing their favorite instrument or pick up a new one. Perspective members arewelcome to sit in on of weekly rehearsals on Monday nights at 5 p.m. at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall.

Since its inception in 1998, the band has been under the direction of Stanley Chytil performing regular concerts and local gigs throughout the year. He ensures that all interested adult musicians are able to experience the joy of playing an instrument. It is incredible to see how many talented adults have participated in this group over the years. The age ranges from 26 to 91 from all walks of life and eleven military veterans. The New Horizons Band has welcomed Honor Flights at the St. Louis airport, performed at the Grafton Winery for Jerseyville Arts Council events, provided gazebo music at the Betsey Ann Picnic in Brighton and at the Bethalto Homecoming, traveled internationally and continues to enjoy making music throughout the area.

Proceeds from this concert benefit the band and the Godfrey Knights of Columbus who continue to generously support and provide space for rehearsals and concerts. If you cannot attend, consider making a donation to help fund our organization, expand outreach efforts, invest in our music library and equipment needs, and sustain the organization as a nonprofit 501c3 organization.

Bringing people together and enriching the lives of older adult musicians and audiences through the power of music is the mission of our organization.

For more information or to book the New Horizons Band for an event, visit us on Facebook or email nhbgodfrey@gmail.com.

