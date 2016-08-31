While the St. Louis Cardinals did not meet their objective in winning Wednesday night’s series finale in Milwaukee as they fell 3-1, they did succeed in setting a new franchise record–consecutive games with a home run.

Yadier Molina’s line drive over the left field wall in the 4th inning marked the 20th consecutive game at least on Cardinal batter had left the yard, a new milestone for the team.

The previous mark of 19 straight games with a homer was set over July 1-23 in 2006.

“Kind of–no, I look for a pitch that I can drive in the air,” explained Brandon Moss when recently asked if he tries to hit a home run each time up at the plate. “I’m not looking to give the at-bat away just to put it in play. With the shift where it is and the way my swing is grooved, usually when I swing just to put it in play, I hit it right to someone that’s over where I normally hit it.

“It definitely benefits me with an approach to hit the ball in the air and to drive the ball–and I stick to it. It’s one of those things where it doesn’t always work out, but no approach always works out so you’ve just got to be true to who you are and stick with it.”

During this stretch, Moss is one of 11 different Cardinals have hit a home run. Topping the list is Jedd Gyorko (9) followed by Moss (7), Randal Grichuk (7), Stephen Piscotty (5), Jeremy Hazelbaker (3), Matt Carpenter (3), Yadier Molina (2), and Matt Holliday, Jhonny Peralta, Tommy Pham, and Kolten Wong hitting one each.

Overall, the Cardinals are 46 home runs shy of their single-season mark of 235 home runs, which was set in 2000.

ARIZONA FALL LEAGUE

–The Arizona Fall League will open on October 11th and six different prospects from the St. Louis Cardinals will be participating this season.

Outfielder Harrison Bader, third baseman Paul DeJong, catcher Carson Kelly, left-handed pitchers Corey Littrell and Ryan Sherriff, right-handed pitcher Rowan Wick were announced to the roster on Wednesday.

Over the last 49 games in Memphis, Bader has only 3 home runs and 17 RBIs but prior to that had 13/34 in Springfield (AA).

DeJong has 21 home runs, 29 doubles, and 72 RBIs for Springfield this season.

After batting .287 in 64 games at Springfield, Kelly is hitting .284 since being promoted to Memphis in July, and won the Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award for catcher last season.

Despite not starting a game, Sherriff has picked up 7 wins for Memphis this season along with a pair of saves in 65.1 innings.

After being promoted from Springfield after 13 appearances, Littrell has struck out 49 batters in 50.0 innings pitched at Memphis.

A converted outfielder, Wick struck out 37 batters in 24.2 innings at Palm Beach (A+) before being promoted to Springfield, where he has added another 18Ks in 16.2 innings.

photo credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Brian Stull-St. Louis Baseball Weekly