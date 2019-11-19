SEE VIDEO:

GRAFTON - Cory Wiemelt had a tough time getting started at the Hawg Pitt at 821 W. Main St. in Grafton, but the business closed the fall in good shape and is now primed for the winter and next spring. Wiemelt purchased the legendary restaurant/bar from well-known entrepreneur Steve Kasten this past winter.

Wiemelt pointed out that two weeks after he made the purchase the incessant floods in Grafton started and it was July 13 before he served beer inside the establishment.

“I started boating in 2006 and came down a lot to Grafton from Quincy and met Steve,” Wiemelt said. “Grafton is a neat town. You have to take the good with the bad with the two rivers.”

Wiemelt has continued the recipes the previous Hawg Pit had and kept many things the same. He felt Kasten had perfected a strong menu and he thought it was best to continue with it. The top sellers are pulled pork and nachos at the Hawg Pit.

The Hawg Pit has always been a haven for motorcycle riders but over the years under Kasten’s ownership it became a destination most wanted to visit when in Grafton.

Wiemelt pointed out there was a Jeep rally this year with 300 Jeeps. Wiemelt has a lot of respect for Kasten and said, “Steve is a good man and he has stopped by several times.”

Wiemelt said he feels they have the coldest beer in Grafton and the best bartenders on the river.

He invited visitors to stop by during the upcoming Eagle season and he said he hopes for normal river levels next spring.

To contact Hawg Pit, call 618-786-7675.

