Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees

GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey has a new Village Board member and Village Clerk after they and returning elected officials were sworn in on Tuesday night, May 20, 2025.

Village officials took their oaths of office at this week’s Village Board meeting, which was held at the Trimpe Building on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus to accommodate the large crowd of family members and supporters in attendance.

New Village Clerk Jacki Clayton was sworn in at the meeting, as was Gerard Fischer, the newest member of the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees. Returning Trustees Sarah Woodman and Rick Lauschke also took their Oaths of Office. Madison County Circuit Judge Amy Sholar administered the oaths for each elected official.

Former Village Clerk Susan Robbins announced Mayor Mike McCormick was ill and therefore not present at the meeting. Judge Sholar administered his Oath of Office at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Longtime Trustee Steps Down With Farewell To Godfrey Staff, Citizens



Fischer replaces former Trustee Jeff Weber, who chose not to seek re-election to the Village Board. Weber said after serving two terms of eight years, stepping away for two years, then returning to serve another two terms, he “always believed that politicians should have term limits.”

“I just want to say what a pleasure it’s been for me to represent the citizens of Godfrey,” Weber said. “It’s a real pleasure that they have confidence in you and elect you, and I think we’ve done a lot of great things here in Godfrey. We have a lot of wonderful people here in Godfrey; a lot has been accomplished in that time.”

Weber thanked all village staff members, particularly Judy Peipert and Karen Sinks from the Mayor’s Office, as well as Village Engineer Richard Beran. He also thanked Jim Lewis for his work with the village’s Street Department and Parks and Recreation Department.

Trustee Craig Lombardi thanked Weber for educating him as a new trustee over the past couple of years, adding Weber’s presence on the board benefited the entire Village of Godfrey.

“Godfrey is very fortunate to have had Jeff Weber for a trustee as long as he has,” Lombardi said. “Personally, I was very fortunate to have him sitting next to me, and I learned a ton in my two years from him. He is arguably one of the smartest men that I have ever met, and I just really want to thank you, Jeff, for everything you did for me … you’ll be sorely missed.”

A recording of the May 20, 2025, Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: