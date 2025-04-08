MASCOUTAH – MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) is pleased to announce that work is progressing on a 25,277-square-foot facility, currently under construction, that will enable the airport to process international commercial flights and attract additional aircraft and airlines. The facility, which will house U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a General Aviation Facility, and a Federal Inspection Station, represents the fourth phase of terminal modifications made by MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to accommodate future passenger growth.

The new facility is being built in two phases. Construction on Phase 4a began in late summer 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The $18.2 million project addresses the documented infrastructure needs of Customs and Border Protection and will include the General Aviation Facility and the exterior of the Federal Inspection Station. Work on Phase 4b, expected to cost approximately $10.9 million, will focus on the interior of the Federal Inspection Station and will complete the 25,277-square-foot facility. The project will feature accessibility improvements, including accommodations for families and companion care. Once complete, the facility will give BLV the ability to process international commercial flights, in addition to general aviation activity.

The construction timeline for Phase 4b is currently being finalized but work is expected to ramp up on that portion of the project while work on Phase 4a is still underway. Funding sources for both phases include FAA grants, community project funding, state funding, passenger facility charges and required local match. Holland Construction Services is serving as the general contractor for both phases.

“This expansion project marks a significant milestone in our plans to continue to grow the number of passengers flying out of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, while simultaneously working to increase the number of destinations and flights available for travelers in the future,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “It is providing good-paying jobs for the community and economic benefits for St. Clair County, as we work to help meet the demand for expanded international commercial air service for underserved areas throughout the Metro East and the broader St. Louis region.”

Darren James, Director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, added, “The project will expand service offerings and increase airline competition by facilitating new international entrants into the regional market. We have worked closely with the CBP to ensure the facility is designed to meet existing requirements and anticipated needs.”

Work on Phase 4 of the airport’s terminal expansion plan is advancing as passenger enplanements on flights into and out of BLV, via Allegiant, continue to grow. The airport offers nonstop flights year-round or on a seasonal basis to a variety of popular destinations served by Allegiant, including Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Gulf Shores, Jacksonville, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando/Sanford, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah, and Tampa Bay/St. Pete.

Phase 4a and 4b are the latest developments in a series of expansion and modification projects made at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport over the past few years to accommodate continuing passenger growth. In June 2023, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport completed work on a $34 million terminal expansion project and opened it for use. The 42,000-square-foot expansion nearly doubled the size of the existing terminal and includes a variety of amenities that are enhancing the experience for those traveling through MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. Phase 3 of the terminal project, which included additional renovations to the existing terminal and enhancements to the curbside drop off area outside the terminal, was completed in spring 2024. Additionally, a $37.7 million investment to add nearly 3,100 linear feet of new Taxiway Lima pavement and a new Taxiway Bridge over Crooked Creek was completed in the summer of 2023. The project provides airfield access to an aviation business park on the south side of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport that is anchored by Boeing’s $200 million, 300,000-square-foot production facility where the company will build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy’s first operational, carrier-based, unmanned, aerial refueling aircraft.

To learn more about MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, visit flymidamerica.com.

