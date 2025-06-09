SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings today announced a new grant program, the Gulf Hypoxia Program (GHP) Priority Watershed Implementation, offering up to $788,000 in funding for nonpoint source (NPS) pollution edge-of-field control projects to prevent, eliminate, or reduce nitrate loads to Illinois’ surface waters that serve as public water supply sources. Best management practices (BMPs) that are eligible for this funding include the following edge-of-field agricultural practices:

• Denitrifying Bioreactor (CP 605)

• Saturated Buffer (CP 604)

• Constructed Wetland (CP 656)

“Illinois EPA is excited to offer a grant program that is directly connected to the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy,” said Acting Director Jennings. “Edge-of-field BMPs will reduce nitrate loss, improve water quality, and reduce loading to the Gulf hypoxic zone.”

Through the GHP Priority Watershed Implementation, Illinois will have the additional resources to make progress toward reducing nutrient loads in Illinois. These efforts will improve water quality and help local public water supplies meet water quality standards for nitrates. These projects can also provide communities with a more resilient landscape.

The GHP Priority Watershed Implementation NOFO includes a map of eligible watersheds. Only projects included in the specified watersheds and incorporating one of the three specified BMPs will be eligible for funding.

The Notice of Funding Opportunities and additional information can be found on Illinois EPA’s GHP Priority Watershed Implementation webpage. Awards for the GHP Priority Watershed Implementation will be made until funds are expended or January 1, 2027, whichever comes first. Applicants must apply through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.

