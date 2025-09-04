SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings today announced a new funding opportunity to fund projects addressing emerging contaminants in drinking and/or source water in small or disadvantaged communities. The Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program will provide over $40 million to assist communities in completing construction projects to address Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) or Manganese in drinking and/or source water. A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for this opportunity has been posted to the Illinois EPA website.

The EC-SDC Grant program will fund projects for communities on the Illinois EPA’s Public Water Supply Loan Program Emerging Contaminant Intended Funding Lists for FY2025 and FY2026. Emerging contaminants are identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) Contaminant Candidate Lists (CCL) 1-5. PFAS are a series of man-made chemicals that do not easily break down in the environment. Exposure to PFAS in drinking water has been linked to numerous human health issues, including increased risk of certain cancers. Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral that is found in many items, including food. Drinking water with high levels of manganese can cause neurological and cognitive issues.

“Both PFAS and manganese are significant issues for drinking water systems throughout the state, and small and disadvantaged communities often lack sufficient resources to address these emerging contaminants,” said Acting Director Jennings. “These funds will be vital to help communities that face challenges due to their size or financial resources provide safe drinking water to their residents.”

Funding for the EC-SDC Grant Program is made possible by funding appropriated by Congress from the State and Tribal Assistance Grant (STAG). Applicants that qualify will be awarded based on the funding needs of the project, with a limit of $15 million per applicant. Eligible costs will include design engineering, construction engineering, and construction costs incurred after January 1, 2025.

All required forms and information are available on the Illinois EPA’s EC-SDC webpage and in Amplifund. Applications will be accepted until 1:00 PM (CST) August 31, 2026. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility and completeness and awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applicants must be pre-qualified through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) Grantee Portal. Applications must be submitted within the Amplifund program at the link found here: https://il.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/7743455c-99a7-4f32-a8f7-babd11bfa5ba.

The Illinois EPA was created in 1970 as part of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, making it the longest-standing environmental protection agency in the United States. The mission of the Illinois EPA is to safeguard environmental quality, consistent with the social and economic needs of the State of Illinois, so as to protect health, welfare, property, and the quality of life. For more information, visit the Illinois EPA’s website at https://epa.illinois.gov/.

