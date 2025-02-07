Our Daily Show Interview! 47 Years For New Frontiers Home Furnishings& Major Sale!

ALTON - New Frontiers Home and Garden Furnishings Company is celebrating its 47th anniversary in Alton with a major sale through the month of February.

Ed, Barb and Cathie, representatives with New Frontiers, stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello to talk about their experience with the store and how they’ve seen it grow over the past several decades.

“It’s a testament. After 47 years, you wouldn't get there by not doing all the right things,” said Cathie. “I love what I do. When you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. I don’t go to work. I love my job.”

Ed, the New Frontiers owner, explained that he started out by making adirondack chairs in his dad’s garage. He opened the original store on Broadway in Alton in 1978, selling only unfinished wood furniture. New Frontiers eventually broadened their offerings to finished pieces and soft goods like sofas.

When they moved to 101 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Ed thought they’d never have enough products to fill up the space. But these days, the store is completely full.

Article continues after sponsor message

They still specialize in solid wood goods and prioritize the best quality items whenever they go to market in North Carolina once a year. It’s important to them that the store stays up-to-date on style. Ed and his staff choose only the best quality and most updated pieces to bring back to Alton.

In addition to the store on W. 3rd Street, New Frontiers also manufactures outdoor furniture and greenhouses on Pearl Street in Alton. They make outdoor western red cedar furniture with a focus on hobby greenhouses, which have grown in popularity since the business began showcasing them at home and garden shows around the country in 2008.

“When you ship these things in a kit, and if you’re shipping them halfway across the country, you’ve got to have it right. It’s got to go together right,” Ed explained. “We didn’t really make a big push until we were confident that everything was going to be fine. I’ve got a team that does some assembly locally, and they’ll even go as far as Indiana, Cincinnati, and they’ll set them up for customers who don’t have a handyman or are not handy themselves.”

New Frontiers stands out for their customizable options, including customizable upholstery for sofas and custom finishing and painting for unfinished furniture, ideal for the DIY enthusiast. Barb noted that New Frontiers can help customers find the perfect piece for their home.

“Some of them don’t even know that you can do that,” she said. “It’s huge, all the options that we have.”

Ed added that he’s thankful for both the new customers and the “generational” customers they welcome to the store. As New Frontiers celebrates its 47th year in business, they hope to welcome in more people to take advantage of their sale, with 15–30% off items and a few special financing options available through the month of February.

For more information about New Frontiers Home and Garden Furnishings Company and their 47th anniversary sale, visit their official website at FrontierFurnishings.com or their official Facebook page.

“I love the furniture store,” Cathie added. “They’re great. They’re a small, family-run business. Everybody’s like family, and we have a lot of fun. It’s a good team.”

More like this: