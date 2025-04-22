GLEN CARBON – Preparations are well underway for the 2025 Glen Carbon Homecoming, with new food vendors and other details announced at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.

Held every year during Father’s Day weekend, this year’s Homecoming is set for Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14, 2025. The weekend of community festivities will precede Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15.

The village’s Communications Manager, Nicole Dicks, gave a brief update on the status of this year’s event.

“We do have some new food vendors for this year that I’m excited about,” she said. “Hertz Chicken just signed on, Spud Shack, and Franko’s Dogs and Bratz – we’ve never had a hot dog vendor.”

At least two food vendors from past Homecomings will also return this year, so far including Taste of Romeo’s BBQ and the Mexican Honorary Commission. Dicks said the village also secured a contract with Fountain City Amusements for the same amusement rides featured at last year’s Homecoming.

Live musical entertainment is scheduled for both Friday and Saturday. Taking the stage on Friday night is Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians, followed by Real Rock Revival on Saturday night, each at 7 p.m.

Both acts are well-suited considering the theme of this year’s Homecoming Parade: “Village of Rock N’ Coal.” Parade participants are sure to get creative as their floats rock-and-roll their way through the parade route on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 5 p.m. There is no entry fee to participate in this year’s parade, with parade entry forms available here.

In addition to parade participants, Mayor Bob Marcus said vendors and sponsors are still being accepted for the 2025 Homecoming. Interested vendors and sponsors for this year’s event can find 2025 vendor and sponsor forms on the village website.

Dicks added that many of the volunteers helping with this year’s Homecoming have experience from past events, streamlining the preparation process. She acknowledged a few of this year’s volunteers who were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Our volunteers and staff, we’re going to have another great Homecoming, I’m sure,” Dicks said.

