‘iBid Top Line’ appeals to bargain hunters, maximizes value to taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD – The Department of Central Management Services today announced a new feature added to the state’s online auction website iBid that will now showcase high end designer merchandise. Designer watches, bracelets and sunglasses, gold and silver jewelry, are just a few of the items to be featured in the coming weeks on ‘iBid Top Line’.

“This new ‘Top Line’ feature on the iBid website is perfect for bargain hunters while also helping the state get the best value for Illinois taxpayers,” said CMS Acting Director Michael M. Hoffman. “By creating this separate Top Line online storefront we are hoping to expand our audience and maximize our potential for profit.”

Many of the items were left behind by travelers passing through airport checkpoints and later acquired by the state through a partnership CMS has with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The items are now available through the state’s online auction site, along with other surplus state property, to thousands of users across the state and country.

“In the past, these items were sold in bulk for a fraction of their possible value. By identifying and separating more valuable items, we now have the potential to expand the pool of potential bidders and increase our sales revenue to obtain the best possible price,” said Jay Neposchlan, CMS Acting Division Manager of Surplus Property. “The way we utilize iBid is just one of many areas CMS continues to look at to drive the biggest value to Illinois taxpayers.”

All proceeds from the surplus auctions are put back to the State of Illinois General Revenue Fund and State Surplus Revolving Fund.

Upcoming auctions will feature more sets of the designer items and other unique items like unopened kitchenware and more. The website will continue to operate as usual with weekly auctions where interested bidders can still bid on traditional items like vehicles, office furniture, electronics, machine shop equipment, and much more.

Interested bidders can visit www.iBid.Illinois.gov to inspect and register to bid on items. Bidders can easily check online to monitor their bids throughout the week. Winners pay for items via credit card and can either pick up the items in person or arrange and pay for shipping expenses.

