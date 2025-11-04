GODFREY – OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (Godfrey) is pleased to announce a new board-certified family medicine nurse practitioner has been added to its staff to better serve the primary care needs of Riverbend region residents.

Jill Heitzig, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, is accepting new patients at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at 6702 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey. Ms. Heitzig will see patients on Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Heitzig’s medical interests include (but not limited to):

Family medicine

Pediatrics

Preventive care

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Depression

Anxiety

Obesity

Women’s health

Heart health

As a board-certified family medicine nurse practitioner (American Nurses Credentialing Center), Heitzig has accumulated more than six (6) years of experience that includes serving as a cardiothoracic ICU nurse at Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis, MO; 2020-2025) and OSF St. Francis Medical Center (Peoria, IL; 2019-2020).

Jill chose to work at OSF Medical Group because of her love for community and the opportunity to serve others with the greatest care and love. “I was raised in Metamora, Illinois, so I value the connections that small towns foster and am excited to practice in the Godfrey community,” Heitzig says. “I began my career as an ICU nurse, where I gained valuable experience, but soon recognized the importance of primary care in helping patients manage their health long term.”

This realization inspired Heitzig to become a family nurse practitioner. “I enjoy caring for patients of all ages, building lasting relationships and focusing on both prevention and chronic illness management. Patients can expect a welcoming and supportive appointment where they feel heard, respected and involved in their care plan,” she says.



Article continues after sponsor message

Ms. Heitzig’s nursing education began by receiving a Bachelor of Science (Nursing) from Southern Illinois University (Edwardsville, IL) and followed that by obtaining a Doctor of Nurse Practice (Family Nurse Practitioner) also from Southern Illinois University (Edwardsville, IL).

Heitzig, who holds current medical licenses to practice medicine in Illinois and Missouri, is accepting new patients – appointments can be made by calling (618) 467-1520.

Jill’s OSF Medical Group online biography can be viewed by visiting www.osfhealthcare.org/providers/jill-heitzig-5869181 where individuals can also schedule appointments with her by utilizing an online schedule platform.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access and one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs over 27,000 Mission Partners across more than 170 locations. These include OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in the state, and OSF OnCall, its digital health operating entity that offers hospital-at-home care. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation as well as OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In addition, OSF operates two colleges of nursing; OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; Pointcore, Inc., which is composed of health care-related businesses; and OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the organization. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country and by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals. Learn more at osfhealthcare.org.

More like this: