ALTON - OSF Medical Group – Primary Care (Alton) is pleased to announce a new board-certified family medicine nurse practitioner has been added to its staff to better serve the primary care needs of Riverbend region residents.

April Oehl, FNP-BC, MSN, BSN, RN, is accepting new patients at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care, located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 205, in Alton. Ms. Oehl will see patients Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oehl’s medical interests include (but not limited to):

Family medicine

As a current board-certified family nurse practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Oehl has accumulated more than 19 years of experience in:

Case management RN role and as an emergency department RN at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (Alton)

Home health RN position with VNA-TIP in Alton

RN/LPN medical/surgical and transitional care positions at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton

An LPN role with Rosewood Care Center (Alton)

“Primary care allows me to care for and interact with patients of all ages in a multitude of ways to help them live healthy and productive lives,” says Oehl. “My patients can expect a patient-centered approach in that I want them to be active participants in collaborating with me addressing their health care needs.”

Her education began by receiving a Practical Nursing Diploma from the Capital Area School of Practical Nursing (Springfield, IL) followed by an associate of applied science in nursing degree from Lewis & Clark Community College. Oehl then received a bachelor of science in nursing from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville and then a master of science in family nursing practice degree from Maryville University (St. Louis, MO).

Patient appointments for April Oehl can be made by calling (618) 462-2222.

