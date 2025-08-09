ST. LOUIS, MO — Union Avenue Opera is proud to launch its first-ever One-Act Festival, a bold new fall initiative bringing two powerful contemporary operas to the stage: dwb (driving while black) by Susan Kander and Roberta Gumbel, and As One by Laura Kaminsky, Mark Campbell, and Kimberly Reed. Performances will take place October 10 and 11 at 7:30 PM and October 12 at 3:00 PM at Union Avenue Opera.

This year’s theme, “Exploring Identity and Injustice Through Opera,” invites audiences into two deeply personal and socially resonant stories told through music. Both works explore the complexities of visibility, vulnerability, and personal transformation in today’s world.

Article continues after sponsor message

In dwb (driving while black), soprano Marsha Thompson gives voice to an African American mother’s fear and anxiety as her son approaches driving age in America. Directed by Ivan Griffin, this gripping work brings a contemporary lens to the ongoing realities of systemic injustice.

In As One, a groundbreaking chamber opera, baritone Evan Bravos and mezzo-soprano Emma Dickens share the role of Hannah, portraying a transgender woman’s journey toward self-discovery and acceptance. The production is directed by Joan Lipkin, with music direction by UAO Artistic Director Scott Schoonover.

“Opera can help us see each other more clearly. These two pieces are urgent, human, and beautifully told,” says Schoonover. “We are honored to bring them to St. Louis in conversation with each other.”

Each performance will be followed by a talk-back session with the artists and special guests, offering audiences an opportunity to reflect on the work and its relevance to contemporary life.

More like this: