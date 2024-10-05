



BUZZ MAGAZINE - “Art from the Vault” is a new exhibit at the Madison County History Museum in Edwardsville. The exhibit features various forms of art from the museum collections, including some pieces which are rarely seen. The exhibit opened recently and will run through Nov. 15, 2024. Exhibit hours are Wednesday-Friday, 12-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. There is no charge to see the exhibit, although donations are always welcome.



The exhibit has paintings, sculptures, prehistoric pottery, trench art, and more. A stroll through the exhibit reveals portraits of early Madison County residents, the work of poster artist James Kane, and an example of the art of Miriam McKinnie whose colorful, imaginative, murals have brightened the children’s department at the Edwardsville Public Library for more than 60 years.



There are needlework creations more than a century old, including an 1873 embroidered map depicting part of Hamel Township. Children’s art is represented with young Nancy Dippold’s 1897 childhood drawings. Another artifact is an example of trench art, decorative items created by soldiers or prisoners of war. MCHS has two decorated shell casings from World War I.



An early piece included in the exhibit is a replica of a sandstone tablet found on the farm of Thomas Ramey whose farm was next to Mound 18 at the Cahokia Mounds Historic Site. Unlike the “Birdman” tablet at Cahokia Mounds, the Ramey Peet tablet has figures inscribed on both sides. In 1994, the tablet was molded and two castings made. One was given to Cahokia Mounds and this replica, along with the original remains in the MCHS collections.



The Madison County History Museum is located at 715 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. The museum and the Madison County Archival Library are owned and operated by the Madison County Historical Society, a 501(c)3 charitable organization. Find out more at madcohistory.org or facebook.com/MadisonCountyHistoricalSociety.



