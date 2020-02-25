GLEN CARBON - Vault Room by Warehouse 29, a new multi-use micro-venue has opened in Glen Carbon.

The opening of the Vault Room was celebrated on February 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

The venue has already seen massive success with bookings rolling in. The 2,000-square foot, 85-person capacity space is available and transformable for almost any small event imaginable. Birthday parties, showers, wedding receptions, anniversary parties, vow renewals, corporate events, and holiday celebrations are just a few of the events that can be held at the Vault Room. The space is completely customizable and outside vendors are welcome. When you rent out the Vault Room you get access to the banquet room, versatile room, warming kitchen, and even a patio. The style inside is chic and stylish, featuring industrial tones of exposed brick and high ceilings.

The Vault Room owners are a husband and wife duo. The owners looked into recovering an old building but ultimately decided on building their own. With codes, requirements, and restrictions, creating the perfect space out of a building that needs rehabbed can be a challenge. The creation of the Vault Room brought an old-style feel, in a new build.

‘We couldn't be happier with the build of the venue. It is unique and appears to have filled a need in the area. Because the exterior resembles a bank, the character of the space was built around that. The centerpiece of the room is a vault door and there is a pass-through teller window between the kitchen and banquet room,” said the Vault Room owner.

The venue has also already started to host fun events when there aren't private events going on. For Valentines Day, the Vault Room welcomed in the public for Valentine’s Day selfie photoshoots. The Vault Room set up multiple backdrops for attendees to take the best Instagram photos.

The Vault Room is located in the Magnolia Commons at 216 Evergreen Ln Suite A, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. To find out more visit their website https://www.vaultroombywarehouse29.com or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/vaultroombywarehouse29. For booking, email vrwarehouse29@yahoo.comor call (847) 461-8540.

