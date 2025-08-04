JERSEYVILLE - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Joshua Ackles and Trent Griffith found themselves at a loss: There was nothing for them to do in town with their kids.

The day inspired Ackles and Griffith to open Tee Shots, a new entertainment complex in Jerseyville that will offer golf simulator bays, games, and more fun for families and sports teams to enjoy. With a soft opening planned for sometime in the next week or so, Ackles and Griffith can’t wait to share the complex with the community.

“It's the whole reason we did it. The community is the highest priority that we have,” Ackles said. “The feedback that we’ve got from just about everybody we’ve talked to in town has been overwhelmingly positive. When I see people out and about, they tell me about how they’re excited for the place to open. They can't wait to come in and have some fun there.”

Ackles and Griffith had been joking about starting a business like this since their teens, when, growing up in Jerseyville, they felt like their only options were to “go bowling or sit at home and watch TV.” After that fateful MLK Day earlier this year, the joking “became more of a reality” as they began planning the business with their wives, Ashley Ackles and Kara Griffith.

Located at 806 Tri Point Lane in Jerseyville, the entertainment complex will have Full Swing 2.0 golf simulator bays, often used by professionals like Tiger Woods. They plan to offer golf leagues, and Ackles expects the complex will also be a space for local school teams to practice.

But while golf is a major part of the business, Ackles assured community members that it’s more than that. They also have games for kids and parties to enjoy, including games based in softball, soccer, basketball and hockey. Skeeball, puzzle games and even a “zombie dodgeball game” are sure to be favorites for guests of all ages.

“We didn’t really spare any expense,” Ackles said. “We went for the biggest and the best that we could get.”

As a “community-oriented” business, he added that Tee Shots aims to be a space for parties, networking events and other activities. Ackles, Griffith and their families want Tee Shots to become a go-to spot in the Riverbend region for fun. They also plan to serve pizza and hotdogs, and they’ll invite food trucks to stop by.

“We’re pretty excited to just kind of provide a networking space for people in the area, a place to have some fun and unwind and enjoy our community,” Ackles said. “Leagues, tournaments, office parties and conferences were some of the things that we thought would keep people coming in the door and keep a good, fun community experience.”

The Ackles and Griffith families are “really good friends” who enjoy working together, and Ackles believes they’re set up for a successful soft opening later in August with a grand opening to follow in September. He encourages people to visit their official Facebook page for updates.

In the meantime, Ackles can’t wait to share Tee Shots with the community. He hopes the business serves as a great spot for fun in Jerseyville, and he believes it will continue to grow.

“The most important thing is the community. This whole thing wouldn’t have come together the way it did if we didn’t already have these experiences coming up ourselves,” he added. “When we felt like it was perfected, that’s when we decided to move forward and bring this to the community. It's gone very smoothly.”

For more information, visit the official Tee Shots Facebook page or their official website at TeeShotsUnlimited.com.

