EDWARDSVILLE - The new public safety facility next to the splash pad at Leon Corlew Park on South Main in Edwardsville is going up according to plan, Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said last week.

The Edwardsville Fire and Police Department will move to the new facility once it is completed.

“Most of the underground work is done and they are raising steel,” he said with the project. “They are still putting in some block walls that have to go up. Block walls provide more support for the steel structure. Everything is moving along nicely.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The project is estimated at $11.9 million. A total of 82 firefighters/EMS, police officers and support personnel are scheduled to be housed at the new location. IMPACT Strategies and FGM Architects are the two companies heading the construction efforts.

“You are looking at a 50,000-square-foot building and we will be side-by-side with the police department,” Welle said. “We share very little infrastructure in our present building and we will be much more integrated with the police department in the new building.”

Welle said the Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments are scheduled for move into the new facility close to the end of this calendar year.

More like this: