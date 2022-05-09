EDWARDSVILLE – R.L.P. Development has announced plans to break ground on a 188-room hotel property in Edwardsville. The dual-brand Home2 Suites and Hilton Garden Inn will be conveniently located near the SIUe (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) campus at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 157 and Governors Parkway. The property will feature an additional outparcel development offering commercial real estate space to be leased at a later time.

"We are very excited to partner with R.L.P. Development on this project,” said Chris Brock, a Senior Director of Development with Hilton Worldwide. “These are two great Hilton brands, and they will be well-received in the market," Brock continued.

“We are proud and excited to partner with Hilton on this project in this market,” said Robert Plummer, founder of R.L.P. Development. “We continue to grow our hotel company, providing great service to our guests and career opportunities for our team members. We think the world of the Hilton brands, and we take pride in investing in the Edwardsville market, providing products and services local citizens desire. This project will be developed with private dollars and will provide significant tax revenues to local government entities.”

In recent years, R.L.P. Development and its affiliates have rolled out numerous hotel projects across multiple states utilizing various brands of the Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Choice Hotel companies. “What’s exciting about this dual-brand concept is the cost savings it will offer our guests without sacrificing premium quality,” added Plummer. “Our professional team at this hotel will be able to provide great service to both extended-stay guests on the Home2 Suites side of the property and leisure travelers on the Hilton Garden Inn side of the property, while also providing dining and meeting space options to the community,” Plummer added.

The project is in the final architectural and design phase and will then move forward to the development phase. This will be the first Hilton-branded property in Edwardsville and the first dual-brand hotel project in the Metro East St. Louis market.

About R.L.P. Development, Inc.

An affiliate of R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. and Plummer Cos., and based in Edwardsville, IL, R.L.P. Development is one of the St. Louis area’s largest privately held companies. In addition to its focus on hotels, residential subdivisions, retail centers, office buildings, and light industrial properties, the company operates 83 lumber yards (www.rplumber.com), two truss plants (www.ustrussco.com), 22 farm and home lifestyle department stores (www.homeandharvest.com), and several other retail, hospitality and entertainment, manufacturing, distribution, and technology-oriented companies across the United States.

