ALTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, in partnership with the Wood River Drainage and Levee District, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 20, 2025, to mark the completion of the Upper Wood River Levee Underseepage Design Deficiency Correction Project.

The event took place at the East Alton No. 1 Pump Station and celebrated a significant advancement in flood risk management for the region.

The project addresses a known design deficiency in the levee system by implementing measures to control underseepage from the Mississippi River.

Key improvements include the installation of 80 new relief wells, a drainage collection system, and the construction of an access road. These enhancements aim to increase the safety and reliability of the levee system, which protects approximately 31,000 residents, critical infrastructure, and 13,700 acres of property valued at $3.4 billion.

“The completion of the project represents a major step forward in safety, resilience, and public service,” said Col. Andy Pannier, commander of the St. Louis District. “It is not just a celebration of concrete and relief wells, but of reduced flood risk, increased confidence, and a stronger future for this community.”

The Wood River leveed area, including the Melvin Price reach, was originally constructed in the 1950s and provides urban-level flood protection.

The East Alton No. 1 Pump Station is located across Route 143 from #1 Locks and Dam Way, opposite the National Great Rivers Museum.

The ribbon cutting highlighted the successful collaboration between federal and local agencies in enhancing the region’s flood defenses.

