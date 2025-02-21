EDWARDSVILLE – More information has come to light surrounding an attempted murder and armed robbery case involving an Edwardsville resident.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, Christopher L. Haug, 34, of Edwardsville, was charged on Feb. 18, 2025, with attempted first degree murder (a Class X felony), armed robbery (a Class X felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (a Class 1 felony) and felon in possession of a weapon (a Class 2 felony).

On Feb. 16, 2025, Haug allegedly committed an armed robbery and attempted murder, during which he “fired over 35 rounds of ammunition” into an occupied vehicle. He also struck the victim, threatened to kill them, and stole personal property from them before fleeing the scene, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

A Detention Order was recently filed upholding the petition to keep Haug detained, adding new details surrounding the case.

“The defendant shot a vehicle over 35 times while his [the victim] was inside of the vehicle,” the detention order states. “Once he stopped firing, he opened the door and began to beat her about the head and body with a closed fist. She fled to a neighbor's house after the attack.”

Officers made contact with the victim and neighbor, observing injuries that were consistent with the victim’s statement. Officers also contacted Haug’s roommate, who reportedly drove him to the scene to meet with the victim. The roommate also confirmed the victim’s account of the incident, telling officers they witnessed Haug shoot the victim’s vehicle.

“The roommate also reported that he believed the defendant had hidden the firearm somewhere at his residence, but officers could not find the weapon,” the detention order continues. “This defendant has a significant criminal history which includes several violent offenses.”

Haug is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections and has an active order of protection against him out of St. Louis City. Among the prior convictions in his extensive criminal history are burglary, armed robbery, attempted robbery, aggravated battery, theft, and more out of Madison County dating back to 2010.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Haug, and their records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

