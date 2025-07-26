COLLINSVILLE – Recent Madison County court filings shed new light on an attempted murder case involving a Collinsville Walmart employee accused of stabbing his co-worker multiple times in the neck, back, and body.

Kelvin F. Fuller, 19, of Collinsville, was charged on July 24, 2025 with one count of attempted first degree murder, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

Fuller allegedly cut the victim’s neck with a knife, causing a severe laceration, and stabbed them multiple times in the back and body. The victim sustained several stab wounds and “internal injuries” which required multiple surgeries and sutures to repair, according to charging documents.

The state’s petition to deny Fuller’s pretrial release from custody states the victim was one of his co-workers at the Collinsville Walmart, where customers witnessed the attack and attempted to intervene.

“Victim reported that she was working at a Walmart deli counter and was attacked by a co-worker, identified as [Fuller], who repeatedly stabbed her in the neck, back, and body,” the petition states.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Video showed that the victim was standing behind the counter talking to another employee, when the defendant approached from behind, placed a knife to her throat and dragged it across her neck. She pulled away and he began stabbing her repeatedly in the back of the neck, shoulder and body.”

Employees and customers were then seen on video moving to intervene before Fuller fled the scene. Officers located him nearby and seized the knife used in the attack.

Fuller reportedly admitted to bringing the knife to work after feeling “’disrespected’” by the victim, who was a newer employee.” Fuller also admitted to putting the knife to the victim’s neck and estimated that he stabbed her approximately five times in total.

“When she broke free, he indicated he was still looking for her, and would have kept going if he found her,” the petition adds. “He admitted that he did not think the victim could survive the stabbing he inflicted.”

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against Fuller, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: