New Dermatology Clinic Now Open in Glen Carbon

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the Skin Care Center of Southern Illinois' newest location at 4575 Benes Street in Glen Carbon. They offer medical and cosmetic dermatology services and Mohs surgery in their state-of-the-art clinic. Patient-focused care helps them stand out in the industry.

Article continues after sponsor message

Supporters from the local business community present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Jeremy Colton (Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More), Mary Jo Smith (Hospice of Southern Illinois), Dr. Kelly MacArthur, MD, Board Certified Mohs Surgeon, Jen Wagner (United Skin Specialists), Dr. Kari Sufficool, MD, Board Certified Dermapathologist, JoBeth Baker (clinic manager), Dr. George Nahass (United Skin Specialists Illinois Medical Director), Lisa Shoults Belflower (United Skin Specialists), Nicole Dicks (Village of Glen Carbon) and Laura Mattson (First Community Credit Union).

Patients may book appointments at the Glen Carbon location by calling 618-961-1950 or online at www.skincarecenterderm.com.

More like this: