

ALTON - Riverbender.com continues to expand its horizons with the newest addition of a two-hour daily talk show hosted by Alton High School graduate CJ Nasello. The show will broadcast live every morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. from The RiverBender Radio Studio in Downtown Alton.

[RIVERBENDER RADIO: Tune In Daily For Local News, Sports & Music]

The show will be a live video podcast with local guests covering news, sports, business, entertainment, and everything else local.

After the show airs live, it will also be available for on-demand streaming on Riverbender.com

If you don't have the Riverbender App downloaded yet, here are direct links for the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. In addition to watching the show on Riverbender.com you will also be able to listen to it on all the popular podcast apps like Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and more.

"I'm excited to see this new content added to our platform. There is really nothing like this currently happening here in the Riverbend. We've needed this for a long time." John Hentrich said, owner of Riverbender.com.

"Creating a two-hour daily show like this with featured guests and so much local information is no small job, but CJ appears to be up to the task. His ideas, experience, and enthusiasm fit in well with all the other great things we have going on here at Riverbender and Riverbender Radio."

A little background about CJ. He graduated from AHS in 2017, then continued his academic path at Lewis and Clark where he got into radio. He worked in the business for a few years post-college graduation.

He believes his experience with AM shows will translate nicely into this podcast, which he says is a "more modern form of radio."

CJ has recorded the first show which was a taping. He had a few interviews on the show to give everyone a little bit of insight into what the show might look like.

This Monday, August 15, the show will have a live "test run" before officially beginning on Tuesday.

The show is going to be mostly planned out with scheduled guests, but what those guests might talk about will be up to the listeners.

The show is already booked for the next few weeks with guests which CJ is proud of.

"We wanted to make sure we had enough content for everyone to get kind of acclimated to what the show will sound like."

"I'm really excited," CJ said. "It's going to be a great service to the community and it's going to be a ton of fun!"

If you would like to be a guest on the show or have a topic you would like to have us cover, send an email to DailyShow@Riverbender.com.

To learn more about what to expect from the show, watch the video teaser above.

More like this: