The Cookie Factory Continues with New Ownership

ALTON - Sarah Kinder said everything was "amazing," in her first week as the new owner of the Cookie Factory.

Kinder took over the ownership of the Cookie Factory from Linda McCormick at Alton Square Mall this past week. McCormick had owned the Cookie Factory for 42 years. Kinder says the move seems like a natural fit for her.

"We have been really busy," Kinder said. "I have homemade cinnamon rolls now, homemade muffins, scones, homemade pretzels, cheese-filled or original. My employees are absolutely amazing, and they have been getting me through this. I am so happy they stayed and I just love them all."

Kinder continued: "This all feels natural. Before I was baking out of my home, and it got difficult when I needed more room. It is awesome to have such a big kitchen and the help I have here. This has been great. I love being creative with baking.

"We made homemade soups and bread last week and will have daily fresh lunch specials. The cookies are staying the same as what Linda had. I just want my line to be wrapped around the mall like Olga's and continue to expand."

