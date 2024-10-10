COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 is set to enhance career and technical training opportunities with the planned expansion of the Collinsville Area Vocational Center (CAVC).

Superintendent Dr. Brad Skertich and CAVC Director Joe McGinnis presented the final construction plans for the expansion during a site visit on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, where they were joined by State Rep. Katie Stuart and local workforce development representatives. The photos here are from that presentation.

The expansion, which is expected to break ground in early 2025, comes with significant financial backing. State Rep. Stuart played a key role in securing $25 million in funding from the State of Illinois for the project. The additional funding will enable the CAVC to offer more programs and accommodate a greater number of students, thereby enhancing the vocational training landscape in the region.

"The expansion will allow us to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in our community," Dr. Skertich said during the presentation. The CAVC aims to provide students with the necessary skills to succeed in various technical fields, aligning educational offerings with local workforce needs.

The initiative reflects a broader commitment to improving career and technical education in Illinois, which is increasingly recognized as vital for economic development and workforce readiness.

The collaboration between educational institutions and state representatives underscores the importance of preparing students for the evolving job market.

As the project moves forward, stakeholders are optimistic about the potential impact on students and the local economy. Further details about the expansion and its programs will be made available as the project progresses.